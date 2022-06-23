10 Best Chewy Blue Box Event Pet Deals (2022): Cat and Dog Supplies

Chewy is the Amazon of pet products. It has nearly everything you need for your furry friend, whether you have cats, dogs, horses, chickens, hamsters, or birds. Chewy currently has tons of products on sale for its Blue Box Event—a sitewide four-day sale that runs through June 24. All discounts are added at checkout.

We’ve outlined some deals on our favorite products below, but we recommend browsing through everything, especially for specific brands of food and treats your pets love. Some prices may be discounted an extra few cents depending on if they can be added to an auto-ship order (you can add them for a one-time buy and remove it later).

Special offer for Gear readers: Get a 1-year subscription to WIRED for $5 ($25 off). This includes unlimited access to WIRED.com and our print magazine (if you’d like). Subscriptions help fund the work we do every day.

If you buy something using links in our stories, we may earn a commission. This helps support our journalism. Learn more.

Table of Contents

See the rest of Chewy’s cat deals here, including toys up to 50 percent off.

Photograph: Chewy

This bundle is like a Christmas present come early. It includes three toys, including a chute for your cat to crawl through and catnip toys. (Technically it’s seven toys in total, two types of toys just come in a set of three.) There are also two bags of treats. There are a few other boxes available too.

You’ll see a lot of Frisco items on this list; it’s Chewy’s own pet brand, and both its cat and dog supplies are solid. If you have a cat, it’s essential to have lots of surfaces for them to scratch. This pack comes with three different-sized cardboard ramps for them to enjoy. There’s a pack of catnip to try too.

Photograph: Chewy

I love these cardboard houses, and so do my cats. They’re cute as heck and easy to put together, and they all have cardboard scratchers inside. Plus, they offer a place to hide. These are just two of many cute designs; you can also find a yoga studio, ice cream truck, and sushi shop.

If your cat already eats one of these brands, you’re in luck. We don’t recommend switching it up just for a sale though.

See the rest of Chewy’s dog deals here, including toys up to 50 percent off.

Photograph: Chewy

This puppy box includes a few different goodies for new pups, like a fluffy toy, a soft blanket for cuddles, a few different treats, and the essentials: poop bags. There are a bunch of other themes for bigger dogs too.

All dogs need a tennis ball to catch. These ones add a squeaker to get their attention too. Chewy says the size is best for small to medium dogs.

This is an easy way to get a variety of toys, whether you want to introduce a few different options or you just aren’t sure what Fido likes yet. You’ll get four plush toys, including two cute animals and two ropes for chewing or tug-of-war.

Disney Winnie the Pooh Honey Pot Covered Bed Photograph: Chewy

This is by far the cutest bed I’ve ever seen for small dogs (or cats!). They can get a little bit of privacy and warmth in this covered bed that looks like Pooh’s spilled honey pot. There’s also a bundled version with this bed and a more traditional, rectangular bed for $53 off ($13 off).

If your dog loves Beggin’ Strips, this is a pretty nice deal for them to enjoy for a while. Not a fan of this fake bacon? There are a bunch of other treats discounted right now too.

Photograph: Chewy

Chewy is also offering a $25 e-gift card if you spend $75 on a select list of items. The following items are technically not on sale but are a part of the list of those items that stood out to us. You can see a full list for dogs and cats, as well as for small pets, reptiles, horses, fish, birds, and farm animals. We’ve noted items we’ve tested and liked with a ★, so for the rest, be sure to check the reviews.

Dogs

Cats

Birds and Small Pets

Horse Grooming Deals