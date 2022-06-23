13 Best Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinses 2022 for a Shinier Finish & Flake-Free Scalp

Lackluster hair and excessive product build-up? Sounds like you need to incorporate a multitasking hair-care product to target your concerns. Luckily, there are apple cider vinegar hair rinses available at your disposal to cleanse your scalp of build-up and dandruff flakes while boosting shine at the same time.

Given all of the benefits of apple cider vinegar (ACV for short), it’s no wonder beauty brands are adding this miracle liquid to their hair treatments, styling products, and even dry shampoos. “Apple cider vinegar contains amino acids and pectin that contribute to strengthening and conditioning your hair,” cosmetic chemist Ni’Kita Wilson says. “Malic and acetic acids help the hair cuticle contract, increasing its shine and reducing frizz.”

As if that wasn’t enough, this ingredient is also packed with antimicrobial properties, which “can reduce the levels of inflammatory yeast and subdue itching, flaking, and bumps,” says New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD. Basically, this ingredient’s nourishing, anti-inflammatory, and hydrating benefits will make itchy scalps and frizzy hair a thing of the past, which is why this ingredient belongs in your hair-care routine, stat.

Sure, ACV can be a little stinky on its own, but thankfully plenty of brands have been able to combine its hair and scalp benefits without the strong odor, and we are forever grateful. Below, check out some of the rinses, serums, and shampoos containing apple cider vinegar that we just can’t get enough of.