15 Ms Marvel Episode 3 Easter Eggs

6.

Also, Najma says they are most known as “Djinn,” which Kamala has heard stories about. In the Marvel comics, Djinn are a race of people who are said to be the spawn of Lilith. Also, as I mentioned above, the comic background for the Clan Destine relates to Djinn too. In real life, Djinn also have origins in Islam and are thought to be angels. The word comes from the Arabic word “Jinn,” which means “demons or spirits.”