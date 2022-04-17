15 of the best floral pieces to wear this spring – in pictures | Fashion

By David Hamilton
As the saying goes, March winds and April showers bring forth May flowers. We’ve had plenty of inclement weather this spring, so let’s get to work on our florals.

Borrow a styling trick from the Oscars’ red carpet and sharpen your look with a crisp white shirt. Try Zara’s deep-cuff style (£29.99) tucked into a mini or midi skirt. For every day, style your florals with white trainers or pull out one accent colour from the print for your sneakers or jeans to match. Rixo’s pansy-print blouse looks great with jeans.

If you’re after a floral update for your holiday wardrobe, try Ganni’s cami and shorts set, Reiss’s cutaway multi-floral panelled sun dress, or Ted Baker’s long-sleeved blousy blooms in yellow with lace insert mini dress – perfect with flat sandals.

Take inspiration from the catwalk. Simone Rocha showed fabrics such as antique eiderdowns in rosebud-strewn brocade, while Emilia Wickstead chose the backdrop of the topiary garden on the Badminton Estate in Gloucestershire to present her signature chintzy florals. The Vampire’s Wife has timeless floral dresses with offbeat twists – such as a shaped shoulder – that create a retro glamour loved by celebrities, including the actor Haley Bennett (below). Search online vintage stores, like blue17.co.uk and goldsmithvintage.com, for preloved pieces.

Actor Haley Bennett sporting a floral dress, in New York City. Photograph: Raymond Hall/GC Images

If full-on floral makes you feel like a retreating wallflower, opt for accessories such as Reclaimed Vintage’s inspired mini flower hair clips (£10.99, asos.com) or Pond London’s bouquet studs.

Alternatively, go for a more leafy print like Jigsaw’s cream and green maxi belted puff-sleeved dress and Zara’s pearl and resin leaf bag.

Floral Nobody’s Child smock-frock dress

1. Mini smock, £49, nobodyschild.com

Floral embellished bag by Zara

2. Bag, £49.99, zara.com

Floral blouse by Rixo

3. Top, £145, Rixo at net-a-porter.com

Floral summer dress by Reiss

4. Dress, £198, reiss.com

Floral earrings by Pond London

5. Bouquet studs, £240, pondlondon.com

Floral co-ord top and shorts by Ganni

6. Top, £95, and shorts, £115, Ganni at matchesfashion.com

Floral skirt by Rails

7. Skirt, £160, railsclothing.com

Floral beaded bag by Mango

8. Beaded bag, £49.99, mango.com

Floral summer dress by Juliet Dunn

9. Dress, £290, Juliet Dunn at matchesfashion.com

floral converse trainers

10. Trainers, £65, converse.com

floral boho-chic sleeveless shirt by Aligne

11. Sleeveless blouse, £59, aligne.co

Green floral skirt by Mirla Beane

12. Skirt, £99, mirlabeane.com

Floral bag by Oliver Bonas

13. Bag, £55, oliverbonas.com

floral halterneck dress by Faithfull The Brand

14. Halterneck dress, £189, Faithfull The Brand at net-a-porter.com

Yellow floral Ted Baker mini summer dress

15. Lace-insert dress, £250, tedbaker.com

