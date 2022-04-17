16 Best Spring Perfumes For 2022

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work.

As we welcome the new season, there are a ton of new perfumes to try.

We rounded up the best spring perfumes on the market.

From classic fan-favorites to brand-new fragrances that just launched, you’ll find your signature scent here.

As the mornings get lighter and the rain eases off, a spring season filled with an Aperol spritz (or three) in the park or pub garden starts to feel close enough to touch. Springtime is getting so close, we can smell it — and that’s because we’ve added some new spring fragrances to our lineup and dug out a few of our old favorites.

We’re waving a temporary goodbye to the tobacco, leather, and woody notes that have helped us get through the darkness of winter and switched them out for fresher scents. Instead, we turn to light lavender, botanical jasmine, and feminine rose to embrace the much-anticipated return of blooms and greenery.

We’re clutching onto the classics, including Tom Ford’s Private Blend Lavender Extrême and Marc Jacobs Daisy. And of course, we’re introducing new favorites into the rotation, like the Ralph Lauren’s new Polo Earth Eau de Toilette.

And we can’t ignore the beautiful bottles housing the sweet scents. With this selection, the array of pastel hues with small, sweet details will brighten up any bathroom cabinet or vanity — not to mention our moods. Read on to see which fragrances the POPSUGAR editors will be spritzing all spring long.