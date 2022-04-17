17 Best Bath Mats 2022: Luxury, Non-Slip & Instant Dry Bath Mats

Buying one of the best bath mats is absolutely the starting point for your ultimate night in. We’re talking rose petals in the bath, luscious bubbles, and a glass of vino, of course.

A very long two years spent mainly indoors has turned even the most adventurous of us into real homebodies. When, post-restrictions, you’re back to rushing from meetings to drinks with your pals, to a date, the comfort of our homes has never been more longed for.

These days, if you haven’t taken on at least one home improvement project and updated your décor in numerous spaces, you’ll probably find yourself left out next time you spending the weekend at your friends digs. We’ve turned into a nation of DIY-ers, interior designers and even wannabe architects as we strive to perfect our living spaces. Our hybrid working setups could rival WeWork, we have coffee machines and juicers at our disposal and as much as we’re ready for holidays abroad again, our beds now resemble the best five-star hotels. And then there are our bathrooms, the real sanctuary of our homes.

When you picture self-care and wellness, 90% of it probably takes place in the bathroom. Cliche but true, we’ve all found ourselves turning to a long soak in the tub, a face mask and hot shower that basically creates a steam room, to destress. So it only makes sense that your bathroom should be a calming and happy space. The fluffiest bath towels on hand, scented candles burning, favourite bath oils at the ready.. Check, check, check. The final finishing touch to perfect your bathroom? A seriously stylish bath mat. So, it comes as no surprise that Oliver Bonas’ bath mats have been selling like HOT CAKES this week.

Besides keeping your toes warm as you step out of your bath or shower and ensuring you don’t slip, a strategically placed bath mat or two will instantly elevate the look and feel of your bathroom. So we made it our mission to track down the best bath mats for every style and found some Pinterest-worthy contenders. Our edit includes classics like The White Company bath mats, non-slip bath mats and fast dry bath mats. Plus unique, stylish mats that are anything but boring. From bright playful styles from Oliver Bonas to more luxurious Yves Delorme bath mats to make you feel like you’re at a hotel every time you step out the shower, our edit will surprise you with just how fun bath mat shopping can be. We’ve even included an extra-large bath mat in our edit which looks more like a stylish berber rug than just a bath mat – consider us sold. From affordable to luxurious, there’s every style imaginable.

For all these items and more, keep scrolling for our edit of the best bath mats to buy now.