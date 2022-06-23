17 Essential Wedding Dress Styles To Know

You might only have just got engaged but it’s time to start thinking about wedding dress styles, if only to bat off helpful suggestions from your great aunt / future mother-in-law / boss that you’d look gorgeous in a meringue. To be fair, you would, but that’s not the point!

To help you navigate the frankly baffling array of wedding dresses available to brides today, let GLAMOUR guide you through 17 of the most popular wedding dress styles. You will find your perfect dress style in here, we guarantee.

19 pairs of designer wedding shoes that you’ll love (and wear) well past your wedding day

If you are planning a stately home do, full of drama and classic romance, you’d do well to consider a dress with a fishtail skirt. This silhouette is pretty self-explanatory, but if you need a visualisation, it echoes a mermaid’s tail. Fitted over the waist and hips and then flaring out from the lower thighs or knees, it is reminiscent of some of Hollywood’s most memorable red carpet moments too and will never look out of date in your photos. Coast’s fishtail bandeau dress is an excellent high street find. Off-the-shoulder wedding dresses also manage to have a dusting of old school magic to them, particularly when teamed with a full-skirt below. ASOS’s structured off-the-shoulder Lola style looks way more expensive than it’s price tag reveals and also provides the best backdrop for accessorising with some fabulous jewellery.

The ballgown wedding dress style makes an equally large statement but flows from the waist into an upside down bell shape, just like Cinderella’s ballgown. We adore Emilia Wickstead’s version.