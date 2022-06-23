18-year-old drowns in Gloucester quarry

By Shawn Taylor
GLOUCESTER – An 18-year-old man died Wednesday after he was pulled from the water at a Gloucester quarry.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the quarry off Hickory Street.

Police began performing free dives in the water in search of the missing swimming. He was pulled from the water after about two hours.

Rescuers attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The victim was swimming with a group of friends when he went under and did not resurface. It is not clear what led to the drowning. 

