2 Dead, 10 Shot At Massive Airbnb Party

By Joseph
A shooting early Sunday at a house party in Pittsburgh left two people dead and eight more treated for gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened at a party of about 200 people at an Airbnb around 12:30 a.m. in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood “Deutschtown,” according to a statement from the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.

“As many as 50 rounds were fired inside, prompting some partygoers to jump out the windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations,” the statement said. “Several more shots were fired outside the home.”

The two people who died were both male minors.

Many of the partygoers were underage. A neighbor told the Associated Press that “there was a line of 14-year-old kids trying to get into this place.”

There had been unclear reports about the injured. At a noon press conference Sunday, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert revised the injured numbers from nine to eight.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said that the others suffered broken bones and cuts from jumping out of the house windows to escape. “Several young people were observed fleeing the area on foot and by vehicle from an AirBnB property,” the statement said.

Some of the people injured from gunshot wounds were transported to hospitals. Seven patients were treated at Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side and one at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, a spokesperson for Allegheny Health Network said.

There have been no arrests or descriptions of any suspects. 

An Airbnb spokesperson confirmed the house was rented through the company and gave the booker a lifetime ban, as the host was unaware of the party and the booker violated the overnight noise curfew.

