200 PCS Latex Twisting Balloons 260Q Magic Balloons Assorted Color Long Balloons For Animal Shape Party, Birthdays, Clowns, Weddings Decorations (With 1PCS Pump)…

Advertisement



Price: $13.99

(as of Apr 17,2022 08:51:11 UTC – Details)





Color:Multicolour

Product Description:

Material: Made of high quality latex, tough enough to resist breakage and allow for easy shaping.

Package includes: : 200pcs 260Q latex balloons in assorted color +1 pcs pump.

Color: Assorted Colors can make perfect scence.

Can create different shapes by twisting and combination, widely used for party, wedding, clowns, holiday decorations.

Choking hazard: Keep uninflated balloons from children. Discard broken balloons at once.

Material : High quality latex, easy to twist for various shape.

Package includes: 200pcs 260Q latex balloons in assorted colors+1 pcs pump.

Size: Before inflate 13-13.4 inch/33-34cm; after inflate 53-55inch/135-140cm, long enough to bend.

Very interesting fun: when they are twisted, bent and folded into unique shapes, they become extra special, best for making sculptures and animal balloons.

Widely used for party, wending, birthday, holiday and special occasions.





Advertisement