2022 Emmys Documentary or Nonfiction (Special) Predictions

UPDATED: June 22, 2022
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:
Director Amy Poehler displays the rise of the comedic icon Lucille Ball and her relationship with husband and musician Desi Arnaz which led to their groundbreaking television sitcom. With the backing of Amazon Prime Video and coming off the feature “Being the Ricardos,” the classic Hollywood pocket of the TV Academy could go all-in for “Lucy and Desi,” this look at love and fame.
“George Carlin’s American Dream,” the two-part documentary about the famed comedian offered the world an incredible reminder of the power of laughs and love, told through the passion of directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio. Dropping on HBO at the tail end of the eligibility period, recency bias could help it snag a nom.
Disney+ brings Grammy and music sensation Olivia Rodrigo to its platform with “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u,” as she recounts the memories of writing and recording her debut album in Los Angeles. Directed by Stacey Lee, this could serve as a populist choice for the Academy, which doesn’t typically go for docs such as this, but could end up a surprise entry.
With women’s rights under attack in America and the aftermath of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, the true story of Evan Rachel Wood and her re-telling of her activism and survival from domestic violence is the most “of the moment” piece in the race. HBO’s support and positioning have “Phoenix Rising” in a good place for recognition.
Showtime’s portrait of the singer and storyteller Sheryl Crow, and the legacy she’s left on music, is an upbeat, easy piece to digest. Directed by Amy Scott, with interviews with big names such as Brandi Carlile and Laura Dern, the latecomer to the Emmy race may hit the right note with voters.
Directed by Michael John Warren, duplicating many of the same successful chords that the Emmy-winning “Hamilton” hit last year, the Tony-winning original Broadway cast reunites for the HBO special. “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.” With Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and others, it becomes a beautiful love letter to Broadway and the impactful shows that resonate decades later.
When a documentary captures the cultural zeitgeist, an Emmy can often come knocking. That could be the case for the Netflix film “The Tinder Swindler,” directed by Felicity Morris. Highlighting the vulnerability of people on dating apps, and the weak laws surrounding certain types of fraud, the true-crime pic could have legs in the race.
Director Sam Jones, who also helmed an episode of the second season of “Ted Lasso,” follows skateboarder Tony Hawk, looking at his life, career and passion for his sport with “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off.” HBO’s backing of the series has put it in a solid position for voter recognition if it can stand out from the other contenders.
Oscar and Emmy winner Ron Howard chronicles the mission of José Andres to provide healthy food to those affected by a natural disaster with National Geographic’s “We Feed People.” The eye-opening ode to mankind’s love of cuisine, and the need to change the way we approach helping our fellow men and women, can whet the appetites of many TV Academy members.
The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.
The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The complete television awards season calendar is linked here.
2021 category winner: “Boys State” (Apple TV+)
- The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.