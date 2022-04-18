2022 Maruti XL6 Facelift Front Teased

Maruti has already started accepting bookings for the upcoming XL6 facelift with a token amount of Rs 11,000

Maruti recently launched the updated Ertiga with mild cosmetic and feature updates. It also gained an updated powertrain with a new automatic gearbox as well. The focus will now shift to its facelifted sibling which is scheduled to be launched in the next few days. The updated XL6 is expected to hit showrooms across the country by the end of this month.

Cosmetic updates in the XL6 facelift will be in line with the new Ertiga, however, XL6 will move one step further in offering freshly designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. This will provide the MPV with a better stance than its predecessor. Other notable updates will include a revised front grille and a slightly reprofiled front and rear bumper.

2022 Maruti XL6 Facelift- New Alpha Plus trim

Ahead of its launch, we have got hold of some crucial details regarding the 2022 XL6 facelift. The new XL6 was expected to be offered in two trims- Zeta and Alpha. It has now come to light that the six-seater MPV will also receive a new top-spec Alpha Plus trim.

This trim will sit on top of the lineup and will consist of some additional goodies in comparison to the lower-spec variants. The new XL6 will be positioned as a direct rival to Kia Carens which is considered a premium offering in the compact MPV space. Hence, the number of variants on offer in XL6 will be fewer as compared to Ertiga Facelift. Take a look at the new teaser video below, featuring brand ambassador, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

As per the previously leaked information, XL6 facelift will be offered in six colour options including- Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Brave Khaki, Opulent Red and Celestial Blue. The updated XL6 will also be offered in dual-tone paint schemes with red, silver and Khaki shades featuring a black roof. However, dual-tone colour options will only be limited to the top-spec Alpha Plus trim.

Features on offer

In terms of features, Maruti will be offering creature comforts such as 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with SmartPlay studio, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark fin antenna and four airbags as standard offerings across the range. The mid-spec Alpha trim gets an additional SmartPlay Pro system with in-built Suzuki Connect telematics.

The top-spec Alpha Plus trim will be loaded with additional features like ventilated seats, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and an IR (infrared reflective) and UV-proof windshield. Apart from these, all automatic variants will be offered paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

Powertrain Specs

Maruti XL6 facelift will receive the same powertrain as the updated Ertiga. Under the hood, the MPV will feature a new K15C 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine that kicks out 114 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque. This power mill can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a new 6-speed torque automatic transmission (with paddle shifters) which replaces an old 4-speed automatic unit.