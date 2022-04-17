21 Bouclé Chairs To Liven Up Texture Lacking Living Spaces

Bouclé chairs are one of the top furniture trends for 2022. In fact, searches for them have skyrocketed by over 50% since December ‘21 and, to be honest, we’re on board with it.

Soft and snuggly, often with a lambs wool or sheepskin upholstery, these accent chairs are not only a statement piece for your living, dining or office space, but they’re also one of the most comfortable seats to plant your tush on. The best bouclé chairs range in price from as low as £50 – all the way up to over £1,000. As with most interior purchases, those at the top end of the spectrum will be worth your while.

Anything to consider when shopping for a bouclé chair? For starters, you’ll want to address whether your chair is going to be sitting on hardwood floors or soft cushy carpet. For the former, add rubber or protective foot stoppers to your list of requirements – a statement chair is not worth permanent damage to your floors. Likewise, if you’re likely to upgrade your space in the years to come and are simply purchasing a smaller model now, consider if the design could serve as an office or bedroom chair further down the line. See this deep green accent chair from one of our favourite online furniture stores, Habitat; it’s suited to both bedrooms (as that clothes pile chair) and living rooms to provide extra seating for guests. Plus, at just over £150, it’s rather reasonably priced compared to other models on the market.

Elsewhere, more luxury styles – like this sheepskin chair from The White Company – offer buyers the warmth that tile and wood floors don’t offer, not to mention this model can be added to with a titchy toadstool foot rest. The perfect seat for a good book on a Sunday afternoon, if you ask us.

How to clean boucle chairs

Finding a boucle chair with a removable cover is a rare thing, so you’re going to want to know how to clean yours when that red wine inevitably slips out the glass…

Most retailers advise spot cleaning. This means using a clean, dry cloth to first soak up any excess moisture. After that, according to retailer Brosa, you’ll want to distinguish between oil-based and water-based spills, using another clean cloth dipped in washing liquid for the latter and a dry cleaning solvent (like Dr. Beckmann’s) for the former. Brosa advises buyers to be gentle and use small repetitive strokes.

That said, boucle is low absorption, so you can rest easy knowing you’re likely to sort the stain before it causes any permanent damage.

Scroll for our full edit of boucle chairs in 2022.