21 Facts About Elvis Presley’s Life And Career

Because Elvis left for service during the height of his fame, his record company was desperate for more Elvis content and worked to string together four albums of unreleased songs and soundbites to satiate the public’s Elvis obsession. One of the albums was even a recording of the press conference where he announced he was going into the military. Once he returned to the United States, he was immediately forced back in the recording studio — he even had to record a new song on a train on his return trip home. His military service eventually inspired Bye Bye Birdie, the musical in which a beloved star is drafted into the Army. Presley was even approached to star in the movie, but he declined because he said it felt like a parody of his own life.



