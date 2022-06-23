29 Peak Chris Evans Moments

The Boston accent is good, but “I don’t wike it” was perfection.
1.
When he immediately raced home and told his mom after losing his virginity:
2.
When he couldn’t seem to convince anyone that he wasn’t photoshopped into Disneyland:
4.
When he took this compliment with humility and grace:
5.
When he scared Scarlett Johansson…
….and Elizabeth Olsen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
6.
When he made this amazing joke about his acting:
7.
When he invented a game called Frozen Blackjack, which involves players pouring ice water down each other’s pants:
8.
When he and Anthony Mackie sneakily did a secret handshake during an interview:
9.
When he saw Chris Pine and this was his first response:
10.
When he picked up a catchphrase from his toddler nephew:
11.
When he knew The Mustache™ was a bad look, but he wore it for the craft:
13.
And when he insisted his Boston accent wasn’t that bad:
14.
When he revealed what he really thinks about being mistaken for other famous Chrises:
15.
When he gave very well-thought-out reasons for why he was like Belle from Beauty and the Beast:
16.
And when he laughed at Anthony Mackie’s joke so hard, he fell out of his seat:
17.
When he saw that Black Panther was about to win the Oscar he was presenting, so he did a little fist pump:
18.
When he knew immediately that he could easily vault 6 feet:
19.
When he started a countdown on Twitter for when he would get to see his dog again:
20.
When he couldn’t handle how cute Mini Thor was:
21.
When he absolutely nailed this line with that Captain America seriousness and authority:
22.
When he called out “Avengers Family Feud” for not being family-friendly:
23.
And when he didn’t even notice Scarlett Johansson stealing his name tag for a very important joke:
24.
When his brother, Scott, revealed the worst prank Chris ever played on him:
25.
When he got way too serious about “Team Flip Cup” with Scott:
26.
When he brought a family member as his date to the Oscars four different times:
27.
When he low-key bragged about his extensive Disney knowledge:
28.
When he shared this amazing old headshot with us:
I mean, just look for yourself: