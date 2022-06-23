29 Peak Chris Evans Moments

Celebrity News
By Nathan
0 61
Advertisement

The Boston accent is good, but “I don’t wike it” was perfection.

1.

When he immediately raced home and told his mom after losing his virginity:

2.

When he couldn’t seem to convince anyone that he wasn’t photoshopped into Disneyland:

I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose. 🤦🏻‍♂️

(And I don’t know what to do with my hands) https://t.co/oiVadwg3s7


Richard Harbaugh / Disney Resorts via Getty Images


Mike Marsland / WireImage via Getty Images, Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images



Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic via Getty Images, Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images



Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Dan Macmedan / WireImage via Getty Images

Chris Evans has actually never been to a red carpet. They just photoshop him in.


4.

When he took this compliment with humility and grace:

5.

When he scared Scarlett Johansson…

….and Elizabeth Olsen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show:

6.

When he made this amazing joke about his acting:

7.

When he invented a game called Frozen Blackjack, which involves players pouring ice water down each other’s pants:

8.

When he and Anthony Mackie sneakily did a secret handshake during an interview:

9.

When he saw Chris Pine and this was his first response:

10.

When he picked up a catchphrase from his toddler nephew:

11.

When he knew The Mustache™ was a bad look, but he wore it for the craft:

12.
When his Boston accent slipped out a little bit while talking about The Mustache™:

13.

And when he insisted his Boston accent wasn’t that bad:

Yeah, I can pahk the cah!”

@chrisevans shows off his Boston accent.

#Lightyear
https://t.co/kWY5S6fmJC


Twitter: @GMA

(It’s not that bad. It’s that GOOD.)

14.

When he revealed what he really thinks about being mistaken for other famous Chrises:

15.

When he gave very well-thought-out reasons for why he was like Belle from Beauty and the Beast:

16.

And when he laughed at Anthony Mackie’s joke so hard, he fell out of his seat:

17.

When he saw that Black Panther was about to win the Oscar he was presenting, so he did a little fist pump:

18.

When he knew immediately that he could easily vault 6 feet:

19.

When he started a countdown on Twitter for when he would get to see his dog again:

20.

When he couldn’t handle how cute Mini Thor was:

21.

When he absolutely nailed this line with that Captain America seriousness and authority:

22.

When he called out “Avengers Family Feud” for not being family-friendly:

23.

And when he didn’t even notice Scarlett Johansson stealing his name tag for a very important joke:

24.

When his brother, Scott, revealed the worst prank Chris ever played on him:

25.

When he got way too serious about “Team Flip Cup” with Scott:

26.

When he brought a family member as his date to the Oscars four different times:


Michael Buckner / Getty Images, Ethan Miller / Getty Images, Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images, Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

That’s his mom, his two sisters, and his brother.


27.

When he low-key bragged about his extensive Disney knowledge:

28.

When he shared this amazing old headshot with us:

Loving all the birthday wishes!! This is my gift in return

Last of the #TBT headshots

This is the crown jewel

In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit

It’s amazing I’m even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable

I mean, just look for yourself:

FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS

Read original article here

Denial of responsibility! Global Circulate is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – [email protected]. The content will be deleted within 24 hours.
Advertisement

Nathan 8593 posts
Leave a comment
Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Refresh