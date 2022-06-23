3 comments Patrick Mahomes was too classy to make about Tyreek Hill

With Tyreek Hill’s Chiefs comments filling news cycles this week, Patrick Mahomes had a chance to fire back, but he took the high road. What should he have said?

Since Tyreek Hill’s departure from Kansas City over the offseason, things have taken a turn that not many expected. Hill’s recent comments about the team that took a chance on him in the fifth round — and the team he won a Super Bowl with — have recently blown up around the NFL.

Comments such as the Chiefs suppressed Hill’s stats to lower his value, Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes, and more have been made by the former Chief. For what reason? There is a good chance it was just to build hype for his new podcast, It Needed to Be Said, but attempting to burn bridges for a podcast sounds superficial.

Mahomes was too classy to say these things in response to Hill’s comments

3. Hill always got the majority of targets on an offense loaded with talent

For years now, the Chiefs offense has been regarded as one of, if not the, best offense in the NFL. It’s no secret that Hill was a major part of that success. To try and claim that a top AFC team competing for a Super Bowl every year would suppress their star wide receiver’s stats in order to make them cheaper the following year is absurd. Even just looking at Hill’s stats disproves that.

2021: 159 targets – 111 receptions – 1,239 yards – 9 touchdowns

The targets and receptions were both career highs for Hill. Suppressing stats, or having a career year? The numbers don’t lie. We can go back even further with Mahomes:

2020: 135 targets – 87 receptions – 1,276 yards – 15 touchdowns

2019: 89 targets – 59 receptions – 860 yards – 7 touchdowns (injured)

2018: 137 targets – 87 receptions – 1,479 yards – 12 touchdowns

The claim that the Chiefs suppressed Hill’s stats can be instantly disproven by looking at the numbers. Hill was a major part of the NFL’s best offense and got more looks than fellow star Travis Kelce.