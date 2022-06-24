4 things in Michael Edwards’ in-tray as Chelsea eye ex-Liverpool transfer chief

Chelsea are preparing a swoop for former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards after Todd Boehly’s mega-money takeover, as the Blues bid to kickstart their new era in the summer transfer window

Chelsea want to bring in ex- Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to kickstart their new era, according to reports.

The Blues are looking replace the outgoing Marina Granovskia, a trusted confidant of now previous owner Roman Abramovich. The Russian-Canadian chief has exited Stamford Bridge following Todd Boehly ‘s £4.25 million takeover, leaving room for Edwards to fill the gaping void.

The former Anfield head honcho largely operated in the shadows on Merseyside, helping orchestrate the Reds’ return to glory under Jurgen Klopp with a slew of savvy business. Now, as reported by Sky Sports, Chelsea want to reap the rewards by employing his proven expertise, with Edwards having been also approached by Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and other numerous companies outside of football since his departure from Merseyside was announced eight months ago.

But if the Blues are to get their man, there’ll be plenty on his plate from the off. With that in mind, Mirror Football runs through four things in Edwards’ in-tray at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel’s transfer targets

Kicking off with what needs to be done soonest, Chelsea are in need of some additions to their squad. Manager Thomas Tuchel is yet to receive any signings this summer – somewhat understandable amid the club’s state of flux – while a number of players have packed their bags. Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is believed to be the Blues boss’ top transfer priority, although also Barcelona are circling for his signature.

Behind-the-scenes talks over a move for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling are also ongoing, while the likes of Leeds ace Raphinha and Atletico Madrid stalwart Yannick Carrasco have also been tipped to sign for Tuchel. With Premier League rivals City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal all starting the window strongly, Chelsea can't afford to waste time.















Lukaku replacement plans

Speaking of incomings and outgoings, Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan is all but official. The striker has sealed a return to San Siro on loan for the new season and is unlikely to feature for the Blues again. Given that club-record signing Lukaku was a constant feature of Tuchel’s XI towards the end of last term, he’ll need replacing in some capacity ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Of course, it might not be this summer that Chelsea shell out on a forward such as Sterling. Notably, RB Leipzig hotshot Christopher Nkunku will be available for €60 million (£51.5m) next summer after recently signing a contract extension that includes a teasing release clause which becomes active in 12 months' time. As Edwards demonstrated at Anfield, patience can prove wise in the market.















Shifting the deadwood

Like Lukaku, there’s a host of high-earning stars still on the books at Stamford Bridge who the Blues could survive without. Although losing the 29-year-old and star centre-back Antonio Rudiger will lighten their wage budget, the eye-watering amount of Russian cash which the club were used being handed under Abramovich is no longer available.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ross Barkley, Kenedy and even the ageing Marcos Alonso are just some of the names who could be moved on, supplying Chelsea with extra financial resources that Edwards can effectively harness. Working on a budget certainly isn't a hinderance either, as Klopp's Liverpool side is full of bargains who his old transfer guru gifted him.















Boehly’s Liverpool aim

While there’s enough riding on this summer in west London, the Blues’ future as an entire entity is firmly on the agenda, particularly with Boehly bidding to build a dynasty with the help of Edwards. The American sports tycoon, certainly not known for a carefree approach when it comes to spending cash, has even acknowledged Liverpool’s “great model” as one to follow.

At a private equity and venture capital event, Boehly declared: “If you look at the models that are very successful, Liverpool is a great model. They generate a couple of hundred million more revenue than Chelsea and they generate earnings.”

If anyone knows the Merseysiders’ inner workings best, it’s Edwards.