46-yr-old advocate dies of swine flu in Ludhiana : The Tribune India



Tribune News Service



Ludhiana, June 22

A 46-year-old resident of Kitchlu Nagar died of swine flu here today. It is the first swine flu (H1N1 virus) death in the state this year.

The victim, advocate Sandeep Kapur, was a co-convener of the BJP’s legal cell. He had been under treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital for the past some days.

Epidemiologist Dr Gagandeep Singh said the patient tested positive for swine flu on June 17. He died at the DMCH today.

Dr Gagandeep Singh said the family members of the deceased had been given medicines for the prevention of swine flu. None of them had tested positive for the virus so far, he added.

Expressing grief over the demise of Sandeep Kapur, Ludhiana BJP president Pushpinder Singhal said it was a big loss for the party. Sandeep had remained an active member of the ABVP and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, he added.