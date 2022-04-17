5 fighters we want to see on Contender Series again

Dana White’s Contender Series has given us many stars we see today. However, he hasn’t signed them all.

Since 2017, Dana White has given fans five seasons of Dana White’s Contender Series. White has done a great job at bringing in the best talent from that show. Fighters have put on impressive performances that have made White want to give them a contract on the spot. But there are inevitably fighters who go home without the highly-sought out contract. Some of those fighters have picked up steam since their performance on the show and deserve another chance.

These are five fighters that deserve another chance on DWCS.

1. Alexander Poppeck

Alexander Poppeck competed in season three of DWCS where he was matched up against Jamahal Hill … which turned out to be a tough break for Poppeck. Since that defeat to Hill, Poppeck has won four of his last five fights. The 33-year-old light heavyweight holds a record of 13-4. Poppeck stands at 6’3” and is very strong. He’s gone against UFC caliber opponents before as he’s also gone up against Dusko Todorovic. Poppeck has been impressive since his defeat to a title contender. He deserves another chance on DWCS.

2. Aaron Jeffery

It’s hard to defend someone who’s lost two times on DWCS. However, Jeffery has gone against the much harder competition. He first lost to Brendan Allen on season three of DWCS. His second loss was to Caio Borralho who just secured an impressive debut win at UFC Vegas 51. Jeffery only has one more loss in his career and it was against the No. 9 ranked Sean Brady.

Jeffery is 29 years old and holds a record of 11-3. He’s beaten great competition such as UFC’s Andre Petroski. After his loss to Borralho, Jeffery defeated Rex Harris in the main event of CFFC 105. If there was ever a fighter to say third times the charm, it would be Jeffery.

3. Juan Puerta

Juan Puerta competed in the most recent season of DWCS where he defeated Zhifa Shang by a split decision. A split decision victory may not be the most enticing reason for White to give you a contract. However, Puerta’s resume should have been enough for a contract. After beating Shang, Puerta extended his win streak to 12 straight and improved his record to 23-6. Puerta could have been a really interesting addition to the flyweight division. He has yet to fight since DWCS.

4. Dennis Buzukja

Dennis Buzukja competed in season four of DWCS where he lost to a very talented Melsik Baghdasaryan. Since that defeat, Buzukja has gone on a three-fight win streak. The featherweight is only 24 years old. Yet, he still holds a professional record of 7-2 and an amateur record of 5-1. Buzukja has won three of his seven pro wins by finish; one being a spinning back fist. He is super young and will one day likely be on DWCS again.

5. Jonas Bilharinho

Jonas Bilharinho was one of the fighters who won their fight yet didn’t impress the boss enough to get a contract. Most of those fighters had a decision win that White would consider boring and not enticing enough to bring to the roster. However, Bilharinho was able to defeat Canaan Kawaihae in the third round when he hit him with a wheel kick.

White also promotes crazy finishes as a way to get signed into the UFC. So for Bilharinho to knock his opponent out with a wheel kick and not get signed is quite silly. Bilharinho also has finished fights by flying knee and a head kick. At the time, Bilharinho was 9-0 and had all the exciting tools White was looking for. Since then he’s had one loss in a five-round main event against Jose Delano. One redemption win and White may have no choice but to give Bilharinho another chance on DWCS.