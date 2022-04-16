5 potential transfer destinations for Emoni Bates

Former five-star stud Emoni Bates is transferring from Memphis after one season with the Tigers. Where could the highly-touted talent head next?

Emoni Bates has been touted as the next great basketball star, but his college basketball career didn’t get off to the start he wanted with Memphis.

Bates played 18 games, starting 13 times. He averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists while missing more than a month of action with a back injury.

Now the small forward is in the transfer portal and looking for a new home.

Bates, who turned 18 in January, won’t be able to head to the NBA until next year. He could always spend his next year of development playing in the G-League but the more likely outcome is for him to stay in the college ranks.

5 transfer destinations that make sense for Emoni Bates

Michigan State Spartans

Tom Izzo was one of the earliest college coaches to aggressively recruit Bates. The recruit once gave Michigan State a commitment before backing off in favor of Memphis. Familiarity with Izzo and the program would be a plus for the Ypsilanti native along with the ability to come back home.

Michigan Wolverines

Bates considered Michigan in his high school recruitment and included the Wolverines on his shortlist before pledging to Memphis. Juwan Howard took his team to the Elite Eight last year and made the Sweet Sixteen this year. Bates could make his way home this route as well.

Oregon Ducks

Bates took an official visit to Oregon before committing to Memphis. Dana Altman is still in Eugene though his Ducks didn’t make it into the NCAA Tournament this past season. Still, if Bates included Oregon among his favorites down to the wire last time, he could give them a second look.

Tennessee Volunteers

If Bates wants to live up to the comparison he’s often received to Kevin Durant, he could look to Durant’s former college coach. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes helped develop Durant at Texas and he has a strong track record of success.

Kentucky Wildcats

Bates can’t head to the NBA until next year, but he can take advantage of the NIL landscape in a big way by landing at Kentucky. A blue blood program could give the player an NIL platform while head coach John Calipari specializes in players with NBA aspirations like Bates’.

