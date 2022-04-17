The Chicago Bears need to get quarterback Justin Fields some help as soon as possible. Drafting a stud wide receiver is a good place to start.

The Bears got to see a bit of what Justin Fields is capable of in 2021 but they won’t get the best out of him until they upgrade his receiving corps.

Chicago brought in Byron Pringle from the Chiefs and Equanimeous St. Brown from the Packers to beef up the WR room this year but there’s a distinct lack of star power available to Fields.

The 2022 NFL Draft is the clearest avenue for the Bears to pair Fields with a star wide receiver.

Bears draft picks: 5 receivers to target to support Justin Fields

Patrick Schmidt of FanSided has some ideas on who the Bears should target.

It all starts with George Pickens out of Georgia.

“This dude is a stud,” Schmidt said, looking at Pickens falling into the second round in part because an injury limited his 2021 campaign.

John Metchie from Alabama is another pickup Chicago could take advantage of.

“If not for an injury, he’s a top 10, top 15 kind of pick,” Schmidt argued. If the Bears feel comfortable waiting for Metchie to heal up, he could be the savviest of all the picks.

Justin Ross is another player with an injury history who could drop him down into a real value range.

Chicago could find a small school gem in Christian Watson, who was an “absolute freak show” for North Dakota State.

Finally, Alec Pierce from Cincinnati would certainly give locals reason to cheer thanks to his roots and a comparison to DK Metcalf.

There are tons of receivers to choose from in this draft. Picking up the right one could be the difference for Justin Fields’ long-term success.