7 reasons to cycle every day and who should avoid it

Riding a bicycle is one of the best ways to improve your lifestyle and to stay away from most health problems. Cycling can be enjoyed by people of all ages and is a healthy, low-impact exercise.

It is also one such exercise that can improve physical as well as mental health. It also helps in reducing health-related problems. If you’re finding a reason to start bicycling, here’s a list of perks one can obtain.

1. Improves heart health and prevents cardiovascular diseases

Cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, chances of stroke and heart attack can be managed and reduced respectively by cycling regularly. It stimulates and improves circulation.

2. Aids in weight loss and obesity

According to research, you should burn at least 8,400 kilojoules (about 2,000 calories) per week through exercise. Cycling for an hour burns about 1,200 kilojoules which is about 300 calories. When you cycle twice a day, the kilojoules you burn quickly add up. According to British research, a half-hour bike ride every day will burn nearly five kilograms of fat over the course of a year. Cycling is thus considered an effective way to maintain or lose weight. It is also known to increase the metabolism level.

3. Cycling lower the levels of anxiety, stress, and depression

According to a YMCA study, people who lead physically active lives have a 32% higher well being score than inactive people. Cycling is a combined exercise of being outdoors as well as exploring the nature around. One can ride solo which can give time to an individual to process their thoughts or ride with a group, which can make one feel less alone and helps broaden the social circle.

4. Cancer and cycling

Research has shown that with cycling, the chances of bowel cancer is reduced. Some evidence suggests that regular cycling reduces the risk of breast cancer.

5. Improves strength and prevents injuries

Cycling helps gain strength, balance, and coordination. It may also aid in the prevention of falls and fractures. Cycling is an excellent form of exercise for people with osteoarthritis because it is low-impact and puts little strain on joints.

6. Builds muscles

Cycling helps in building muscles especially the glutes, hamstrings, quads, and calves.

People with more muscles burn more calories.

7. Boosts brain power

Study conducted by The University of Illinois revealed that a 5% improvement in cardio-respiratory fitness from cycling resulted in a 15% improvement in cognitive tasks. Cycling helps to build new brain cells in the hippocampus, which is responsible for memory.