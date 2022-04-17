A cute pic of Kareena with son Jeh from Ranbir, Alia’s wedding

By Rohini Sharma
Mumbai: The presence of children makes everything better. Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding turned out to be extra special with the appearance of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little ones — Taimur and Jeh.

The tiny tots arrived at the ceremony with their nanny. Jeh was seen dressed in a pink kurta, while Taimur went for a white kurta.

After the ceremony concluded, Kareena took to Instagram and dropped an adorable picture with her second born Jeh.

The image showed the mother-son duo in matching pink outfits at the wedding. The two also flashed their million-dollar smiles.

“FRAMED. My Heart. My Beta. #Jeh,” Kareena captioned the post.

Kareena attended the wedding dressed in Manish Malhotra‘s classic pink real zari embroidered timeless organza saree.

Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan, too, marked his royal presence at Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, which was conducted at the ‘Barfi’ actor’s residence Vastu.

