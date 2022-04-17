Social media influencer Ruhee Dosani may have fans across the globe glued to her pages but the lovely Ruhee also happens to be the biggest fan of Aamir Khan. It was only recently that Ruhee’s dream came true as she was invited with her family to celebrate Baisakhi at superstar Aamir Khan’s residence.

Aamir Khan grooves on ‘Dhol Jageero Da’ with influencer Ruhee Dosani during Baisakhi celebrations, watch video

Ruhee travelled all the way from Canada to celebrate the solar new year and the harvest festival with her family. She also reached out to Aamir Khan asking if he would celebrate the festival with her. Little did she know that the superstar not just agreed but invited her along with her family to his home! Ruhee and her family’s excitement knew no bounds. They were overwhelmed by Aamir’s gesture. They did accept the invitation and reached Aamir’s home on Baisakhi and were welcomed by Aamir’s family.

The Baisakhi celebrations took place with great pomp and grandeur including festive delicacies, song, and dance amid laughter and cheer! Both families had a wonderful time celebrating the festival on the auspicious occasion day. She wrote, “CELEBRATED VAISAKHI 2022 WITH AAMIR KHAN SIR!! Still don’t know how to put this feeling into words and process the fact that Aamir Sir was so kind to agree to spending time with my family to celebrate Vaisakhi! I was so incredibly nervous at the start, but his aura and comforting personality made me feel it was all just meant to be. He’s a gem of a person, SO MUCH to learn from him. Cannot thank Waheguruji and you guys enough for all your love and good wishes – I have come this far only because of all of you! To this and many many more milestones.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next star in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan, which will release in August 2022.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan reveals he had decided to quit the film industry before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha; says his decision had left Kiran Rao in tears

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.