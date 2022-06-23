Adventures® *The Hill of Montmartre with Stone Quarry* & *Sunset in Montmartre* – 2 Paintings by Van Gogh, Set of 2 Wall Décor Frames (SatinPrint +Acrylic Frame).18″x14″ each.

Advertisement



*** ‘The Hill of Montmartre with Stone Quarry’ (1886) : The Paris district of Montmartre is well known for the artists who live and work there. That was already true in Van Gogh’s day. But the hill of Montmartre then had buildings only on one side. Here, Van Gogh’side of this picturesque place. ***’ Sunset in Montmartre’ (1887) : Van Gogh’s painting at his brother, theo’s apartment. Later on, Theo donated or sold to Andries Bonger. The painting travelled much again after him and finally it came to Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam in 1994. *** Vincent Van Gogh’s a Dutch post-impressionist painter who is among the most known and powerful figures within the history of Western art. His paintings embrace landscapes, still lifes, portraits and self-portraits; defined by vibrant colors and dramatic, impulsive and communication technique that contributed to the foundations of recent art. After suicide, he earned widespread vital, commercial and widespread success over the following decades, & he*s remembered as vital however tragic painter. Today, Van Gogh’s works are among the world’s costliest paintings ever sold-out, and his inheritance is worthy by a museum in his name, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. *********** ‘DECOR ADVENTURES’ Brand Creative, Innovative, Decorative Wall Decor Frames with State-of-the-Art, fresh & new themes, ideas & features. Presenting a new range of wall decor frames made out of timeless & classic paintings by world’s artists.

Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 35 x 2 x 45 cm

Date First Available ‏ : ‎ 20 June 2021

Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Adventures India

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B09W37BN8R

Item part number ‏ : ‎ VNGH2 216

Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ India

Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Adventures India, Adventures India, 204, Lotus Court, Near Parvati Post Office, Nr Swargate, Pune-Satara Rd, Pune 411009; Ph: +91 820 890 2055; Email: [email protected]

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‏ : ‎ 35 x 2 x 45 Centimeters

Net Quantity ‏ : ‎ 1.00 count

These iconic, artistic wall frames not only beautify & decorate your walls, but also add value, culture, richness & personality to them. Can be a smart gifting option. Also ideal for art schools, hotels, resorts, bars, cafes, clubs, restaurants.

Acrylic film coated Satin Print (ensuring great aesthetic looks), framed in black textured Polystyrene (Synthetic) Frame Moulding. Frame is backed by 8mm MDF, ensuring robustness, sturdiness and long life of the product. Ready to hang on walls.

Designed & Crafted by our finest artists, experts & technicians using strictest quality control, best possible materials & highest workmanship. Packed & shipped carefully, as per standard norms & regulations. Great Artefacts, totally ‘Made in India’!

‘DECOR ADVENTURES’ Home Décor’ offers a range of 2500+ Creative Wall Decor Frames, Paintings, Themes & variations. Prompt response to enquiries. Transparent Deals. Discounts on bulk purchase. Please ask us for Customisation.





