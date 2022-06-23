Ajax attempt to scare off Man Utd with high valuation for Antony and Lisandro Martinez | Football

Manchester United are keen on bringing Antony to Old Trafford (Getty)

Ajax are attempting to fend off Manchester United by setting high asking prices for Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Jurrien Timber, according to reports in the Netherlands.

Erik ten Hag is looking to raid his former club in order to bolster his United squad this summer, but the Eredivisie champions are looking to keep as many key players as possible.

Ajax have already lost Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern Munich, while Sebastian Haller, who scored34 goals for the Dutch club last season, is on the verge of joining Borussia Dortmund for £30m.

Reports this week have claimed that United have advanced talks for Brazilian winger Antony, while Martinez and Timber are also highly regarded by Ten Hag.

But according to De Telegraaf, Ajax are intent on keeping the trio and are demanding a fee in excess of €70m (£60m) for Antony, who was initially signed for around £15m from Sao Paulo in 2020.

The report also claims that Ajax are holding out for at least €50m (£43m) each for Timber and Martinez.

Lisandro Martinez is wanted by Arsenal and Manchester United

Arsenal are in the running with United to sign Martinez and have indicated that they are willing to pay €30m (£25.8m) for the versatile Argentine.

But that won’t be enough to tempt Ajax as they are now looking to minimalise any more high-profile departures in the squad.

Antony, however, has made it clear that he would be open to linking back up with Ten Hag at United.

In his video message to Ten Hag following his departure, Antony told his former manager: ‘I want to wish you all the best at your new club.

‘I also want to thank you for everything you taught me. I am thankful all the opportunities and learning every day.

‘Know that I will always stand with you if you need me.’

