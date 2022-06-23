Akshay is responsible for Samrat Prithviraj’s failure: Filmmaker

By Rohini Sharma
Hyderabad: Samrat Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, has failed miserably at the box office and failed to impress the audience. The film was made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crores, but it did not even make the top 100 crore list in India. The failure, according to the director, was due to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Reportedly, Dwivedi always wanted Sunny Deol to cast in the film instead of Akshay Kumar.

According to the report in National Herald, the filmmaker blamed Akshay for the failure of the film. The source was quoted saying, “He wouldn’t listen. The film required a dedicated concentration. He wouldn’t even grow a real moustache, as he was doing other project simultaneously. When playing someone so historically important, why couldn’t he have done just this one project, and given his best to it?”.

Mentioning the second reason, Dwivedi said that the movie failed as it was politically targeted by the audience.

On the professional front, Akshay kumar is gearing up for upcoming Ram Setu. The cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Baruchha. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 24, 2022.

