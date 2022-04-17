21 prospects have been confirmed to be attending the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, and it will feature plenty of players from Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama.

The 2022 NFL Draft officially begins on Thursday, April 28 this year, live from Las Vegas. Fanbases of teams carrying top picks in the first-round are going to be wondering which premier prospects are going to be selected by their favorite team. But who will be attending the first night of the NFL Draft to hold up their new team’s jersey alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell?

There will be 21 prospects in attendance for the NFL Draft. College programs like Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are going to be well represented in Las Vegas.

Take a look at the list of attendees below, courtesy of NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State well represented among 2022 NFL Draft attendees

Among the three programs, the Georgia Bulldogs have the most representatives at the event with three. Linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are all set to attend the NFL Draft.

The Crimson Tide will have offensive tackle Evan Neal and wide receiver Jameson Williams on hand when they are selected. Neal is expected to be a top five pick and potentially the first offensive lineman taken off the draft board.

Ohio State two attendees are wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, both of whom could very well be the first pass-catcher selected.

Besides that, other top prospects such as Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, will be in attendance.

For those wondering about if there will be quarterbacks on hand for the first-round, the answer is yes. Liberty’s Malik Willis and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral will be the two signal callers in attendance for the draft.