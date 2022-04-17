Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding reception: Newlyweds pose with Gauri Khan, Karan Johar

Image Source – Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted an intimate wedding reception at their residence, on April 16. The party was a star-studded event as many Bollywood celebrities attended. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and many others were spotted arriving for the wedding reception of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. An unseen photo from the reception party has now surfaced on the internet. A group photo of Gauri Khan and Karan Johar with the newlywed couple is all things heart.

A paparazzo shared the group photo on Instagram from inside Alia and Ranbir’s wedding reception. The couple is seen flashing smiles as they pose for a heartwarming picture with close friends. The photo features KJo, Gauri, Ayan Mukerji, and other Bollywood biggies.

Take a look at the photo below:

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were amongst the last few to arrive for Alia and Ranbir’s wedding reception. The couple arrived separately. Gauri looked stunning during her appearance. She wore a black outfit and paired it perfectly with accecories.

The party hosted by the newlywed couple was attended by the Kapoor’s and Bhatt’s. Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Nitasha Nanda, Armaan Jain, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni and others. Aadar Jain arrived with rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria. Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Dhawan, Luv Ranjan and many others attended the star-studded bash.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir got married on April 14, at Vastu. The wedding was attended by only close friends and family. It was an intimate wedding affair and the actress shared photos after the nuptials. The couple even made their first public appearance after marriage. And they looked hopelessly in love and smitten with each other!

