Amazon Brand – Myx Women Short Kurti

Price: ₹339.00
(as of Jun 23,2022 20:14:14 UTC – Details)
Stay on trend with Myx Casual and Work Wear Kurtis, and discover a whole new personal style. Inspired by global and Indian crafts, these kurtis are designed in a variety of solids, prints and embroideries- with a contemporary twist. Crafted with the utmost care to provide you the latest fashion with comfort this kurti is made in natural, soft fabric that falls well and is comfortable to the skin. Style with slim pants or jeans with chunky earrings. Make a statement when you step in for work or for a casual day out with your friends.
Product Dimensions : 2 x 2 x 2 cm; 280 Grams
Date First Available : 20 January 2022
Manufacturer : Amazon Brand – Myx
ASIN : B099MNFQXF
Item model number : MYX-AW21-MRVL-04
Department : Women
Manufacturer : Amazon Brand – Myx, Cloudtail Pvt Ltd
Packer : Cloudtail Pvt Ltd
Item Weight : 280 g
Item Dimensions LxWxH : 20 x 20 x 20 Millimeters
Generic Name : Short Kurti
Fit Type: Straight
Straight, Waist Length Kurti Round Neck with Three Quarter Sleeve
wash dark colors separately, do not bleach, tumble dry low, warm iron
“For best experience, do not soak the product before wash”
Material: 100% Cotton
Machine wash cold, wash dark colors separately, do not bleach, tumble dry low, warm iron
Perfect for casual wear