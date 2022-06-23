Amazon Brand – Symbol Men’s Mesh Sneakers

Trending Deals
By Prince
0 29
Advertisement


Price: ₹899.00
(as of Jun 22,2022 22:45:14 UTC – Details)



Our wide variety of formal, casual and athletic footwear is made keeping you in mind. Available in a plethora of colours, shapes and materials, Symbol shoes have been crafted with the single-minded objective of comfort, style and longevity. All of this at a price you simple can’t say no to.
Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 33 x 21.4 x 12.1 cm; 680 Grams
Date First Available ‏ : ‎ 14 November 2021
Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Amazon Brand – Symbol
ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07913QQCG
Item model number ‏ : ‎ AZ-YS-206 A
Department ‏ : ‎ Mens
Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Amazon Brand – Symbol
Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 680 g
Generic Name ‏ : ‎ Mesh Sneakers

Closure: Pull On
Shoe Width: Narrow
Outer Material: Polyester
Lifestyle: Men’s Casual Shoes
Product Type: Sneakers
Shoe Width: Medium

Advertisement

Prince 15785 posts
Leave a comment
Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Refresh