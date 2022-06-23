Amazon Brand – Symbol Men’s Mesh Sneakers

Price: ₹899.00
(as of Jun 22,2022 22:45:14 UTC – Details)
Our wide variety of formal, casual and athletic footwear is made keeping you in mind. Available in a plethora of colours, shapes and materials, Symbol shoes have been crafted with the single-minded objective of comfort, style and longevity. All of this at a price you simple can’t say no to.
Package Dimensions : 33 x 21.4 x 12.1 cm; 680 Grams
Date First Available : 14 November 2021
Manufacturer : Amazon Brand – Symbol
ASIN : B07913QQCG
Item model number : AZ-YS-206 A
Department : Mens
Manufacturer : Amazon Brand – Symbol
Item Weight : 680 g
Generic Name : Mesh Sneakers
Closure: Pull On
Shoe Width: Narrow
Outer Material: Polyester
Lifestyle: Men’s Casual Shoes
Product Type: Sneakers
Shoe Width: Medium