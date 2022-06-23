Amber Heard to sign multi-million dollar deal for book as she is ‘broke’: Report

Actor Amber Heard will soon sign a deal to write a ‘tell all’ book, weeks after losing the defamation case against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. As per a new report, Amber is opting to take up the project as she is ‘broke’ and considers that her ‘career in Hollywood’ is over. Author-lawyer Dror Bikel has said that Amber should be ‘extremely careful’ as Johnny’s lawyers will ‘be reading and listening to everything’. Dror added that if Amber ‘crosses the line’, she will face ‘another defamation suit’. (Also Read | Amber Heard has ‘world’s most beautiful face’ according to science, claims new report)

Recently, Amber faced a six-week-long trial in Fairfax County, Virginia. A seven-person jury reached a verdict on June 1, deciding that Johnny proved that Amber defamed him in a 2018 op-ed. The jury awarded Johnny $15 million in damages but Amber will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). In her countersuit, Amber won one of the three defamation counts and was awarded $2 million in damages.

OK Magazine quoted a source saying about the book deal, “Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all.” As per the report, Amber is ‘broke’ and not ‘in a position to turn down money’ for which she is set to take up the new venture.

Reacting to the development, author-lawyer Dror Bikel told OK, “The verdict in Virginia after weeks of lurid testimony was devastating to the credibility and reputation of Amber Heard. The jurors essentially found that Heard was not believable in any respects. The jurors rejected her testimony in its entirety. One juror even commented that she was not believable when she cried on the witness stand. Johnny Depp was awarded $10,0000, which is an amount of money Heard cannot pay. To the extent that Heard wants to discuss this case and her relationship with Depp in a tell-all statement or book, she needs to be extremely careful as to what she says about him. Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states. If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that she will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court.”

In 2018, Amber stated that she is a survivor of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed although she did not mention Johnny by name in the column. Two years prior to that, Amber had accused Johnny of domestic violence after filing for divorce in 2016.