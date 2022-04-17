Antisemitic Flyers Left in Hollywood, Beverly Hills During Passover – NBC Los Angeles

Top Stories
By Brian Lopez
0 62
Advertisement

A series of antisemitic flyers were left in Beverly Hills and Hollywood Hills on Saturday, in an uneasy start to the first full day of Passover.

Residents of neighborhoods in Hollywood Hills, Doheny and Vista in Hollywood and around Beverly Hills reported seeing papers inside plastic bags filled with sand — weighted so the flyers would not blow away.

Some of the flyers listed antisemitic stereotypes and tropes about Jewish people controlling the media and the government, while others claimed that COVID-19 was an “agenda.”

Beverly Hills police were aware of the fliers and taking steps to collect them from the neighborhoods where they were distributed, they said.

The department “is aware of Anti-Semitic flyers that were distributed in the extreme north end of the city,” they said in a statement to NBC4. “The flyers are currently being collected.”

The number of flyers left around the various neighborhoods is not yet known, as they are still being collected.

Saturday’s incident is not the first time in recent months that unknown individuals have distributed antisemitic flyers around Southern California.

In late February, flyers were found in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

In December, flyers were left in Beverly Hills on the first night of Hanukkah.

Similar flyers have also appeared in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood and in Miami Beach, Florida.

FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS

Read original article here

Denial of responsibility! Global Circulate is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – [email protected]. The content will be deleted within 24 hours.
Advertisement

Brian Lopez 5804 posts
Leave a comment
Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Refresh
Powered By
CHP Adblock Detector Plugin | Codehelppro