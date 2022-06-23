Apply For 325 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in| Check Salary Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda(BOB) has invited applications from candidates to apply for various Specialist Officer(SO) posts for the Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on a regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of the Bank at bankofbaroda.in — till July 12, 2022. A total of 325 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.Also Read – BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Apply For 44 Apprentice Posts| Check Stipend, Other Details Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process begins on: June 22, 2022

The registration process ends on: July 12, 2022

BOB Exam Date: to be notified

Bank of Baroda Vacancy Details

Name of Post Grade Number of Vacancies Relationship Manager SMG/S-IV 75 Corporate & Inst. Credit MMG/S-III 100 Credit Analyst MMG/S-III 100 Corporate & Inst. Credit MMG/S-II 50

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Relationship Manager/Corporate & Inst. Credit: Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course)

Credit Analyst: Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA.

Corporate & Inst. Credit: Graduation (in any discipline) and CA

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

MMGS II: Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180

MMGS III: Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230

SMG/S-IV: Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Online Exam

Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test or any other test/assessment.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank —bankofbaroda.in. Candidates are advised to check Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.in/careers.htm (Current Opportunities) regularly for details and updates.