Apply For 325 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in| Check Salary Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda(BOB) has invited applications from candidates to apply for various Specialist Officer(SO) posts for the Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on a regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of the Bank at bankofbaroda.in — till July 12, 2022. A total of 325 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.Also Read – BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Apply For 44 Apprentice Posts| Check Stipend, Other Details Here
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- The registration process begins on: June 22, 2022
- The registration process ends on: July 12, 2022
- BOB Exam Date: to be notified
Bank of Baroda Vacancy Details
|Name of Post
|Grade
|Number of Vacancies
|Relationship Manager
|SMG/S-IV
|75
|Corporate & Inst. Credit
|MMG/S-III
|100
|Credit Analyst
|MMG/S-III
|100
|Corporate & Inst. Credit
|MMG/S-II
|50
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
- Relationship Manager/Corporate & Inst. Credit: Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course)
- Credit Analyst: Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA.
- Corporate & Inst. Credit: Graduation (in any discipline) and CA
For more details, check the official notification shared below: Also Read – HPCL Recruitment Notification Out on hindustanpetroleum.com; Apply From June 23
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale
- MMGS II: Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180
- MMGS III: Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230
- SMG/S-IV: Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure
The selection will be done on the basis of Also Read – Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1050 Management Trainee Posts From June 23| Check Eligibility, Selection Here
- Online Exam
- Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test or any other test/assessment.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?
Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank —bankofbaroda.in. Candidates are advised to check Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.in/careers.htm (Current Opportunities) regularly for details and updates.
