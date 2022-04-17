Are Balenciaga and Adidas launching a sneaker collab?

An unverified collaboration between adidas and Balenciaga on a remake of the luxury brand’s Triple S sneaker is taking the internet by storm.

Sneaker Bar Detroit, a platform for the latest sneaker news and sneaker release dates, published the first photo of the potential collab between the Paris-based fashion house and sportswear giant, which is yet to be confirmed by either company. Rumours and predictions on other online streetwear and sneaker zines has been rife, too.

After the collection hacking of Gucci last season, Balenciaga’s Creative Director, Demna, is exploring avenues of co-branding and design cross-overs, especially with Kanye West and his brand offshoots, which include Yeezy (also produced by adidas) and the Gap.

The first sneaker image depicts adidas’ triple black stripes on an upper of white leather and a Triple S sole. The Balenciaga logo appears positioned on the side and back. The two-tone sneaker is thought to be released later this year.

For now, there is no confirmation of the release, but sneakers enthusiasts, collectors and resellers from all over the world are reposting and commenting, crossing their fingers for an arrival date in stores.