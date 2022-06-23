Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Shares Faadu Teaser, Guarantees An Intense Love Story. Watch » GossipChimp

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared the teaser of her upcoming internet collection, Faadu. The SonyLIV present stars Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal and has been produced by Studio Next. The collection guarantees to be an intense poetic love story between two contrasting characters.

Aswhiny shared the teaser and wrote, “There is no greater joy for a storyteller to see the symphony of an intense poetic, musical love story slowly taking shape with each note of passion & commitment. tarring Fabulous ♥️ @pavailgulati @saiyami @abhilashthapliyal & every actor who played their character however small with so much passion. Only Gratitude.” Saiyami Kher commented on the teaser with a coronary heart.

In December, Ashwiny had shared a photograph after the filming of Faadu wrapped up. She had written, “A long first schedule with it’s own story to tell comes to an end only to begin soon in the new year. These small moments of joy is not possible without my dearest direction team & partners in all departments & my awesome caring humans @pavailgulati @saiyami @abhilashthapliyal who nag me with lots of pyaar, some times don’t allow me to concentrate since I am busy laughing out loud with their random chatter even on a tough day and also who are actors par excellence 🙂 that makes a storyteller see a dream.”

The screenplay of Faadu has been written by poet, theatre author and director Saumya Joshi.

Recently, Ashwiny who has helmed movies akin to Nil Batte Sannata, Panga and Bareilly Ki Barfi,co-directed the non-fiction collection ‘Break Point’ together with her filmmaker husband Nitesh Tiwari for ZEE5. It adopted the untold story of tennis greats Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.