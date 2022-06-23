Assam schools to observe early summer vacation amid devastating floods

By Shawn Taylor
Edited by Bishal Kalita , New Delhi

In view of the current flood situation in Assam, the state government on Thursday preponed Summer Vacation for school students by 5 days.

Assam schools will now observe summer vacation from June 25 to July 25, instead of July 1- 31.

This will be applicable to all schools – Elementary, Secondary, Senior Secondary and Higher Secondary.

Many schools in the state are acting as relief camps, sheltering flood victims and a large number of them have been affected and damaged in the flood, the state government order says.

“To compensate the same, the Government in the Secondary Education Department has decided to reschedule the Summer Vacation in all Elementary, Secondary, Senior Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools from 25-06-2022 to 25-07-2022, instead of 01-07-2022 to 31-07-2022,” the order reads.

Schools in many districts of Assam were closed last week amid continuous rain and rising water levels.

Several exams, including some conducted by Gauhati University and physical test for Sub Inspector recruitment drive have also been postponed.


