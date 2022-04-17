At least one-third of Opera Australia employees believe it has bullying problem

The alleged remark was not about race. Terracini denies making it and said Francis was stood down due to concerns about his voice following his recovery from COVID-19.

Asked about the allegations, Terracini said: “If they are referring to Callum, I have spent a maximum of 30 minutes with him. I can’t understand how anyone could interpret that as bullying. These are very serious accusations and it is very easy to make them anonymously. If they want to put their names to them I will address them.”

In a private group chat, cast members expressed concern about the Phantom workplace and discussed “holding the curtain” [not going on stage in protest].

One senior cast member said performing that evening would be “validating this behaviour in the workplace” while another claimed Francis “is being bullied and prevented from performing”.

Opera Australia has warned the cast and crew not to speak to the media about the situation.