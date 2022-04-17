At least one-third of Opera Australia employees believe it has bullying problem

The alleged remark was not about race. Terracini denies making it and said Francis was stood down due to concerns about his voice following his recovery from COVID-19.
Asked about the allegations, Terracini said: “If they are referring to Callum, I have spent a maximum of 30 minutes with him. I can’t understand how anyone could interpret that as bullying. These are very serious accusations and it is very easy to make them anonymously. If they want to put their names to them I will address them.”
In a private group chat, cast members expressed concern about the Phantom workplace and discussed “holding the curtain” [not going on stage in protest].
One senior cast member said performing that evening would be “validating this behaviour in the workplace” while another claimed Francis “is being bullied and prevented from performing”.
Opera Australia has warned the cast and crew not to speak to the media about the situation.
The Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance – the union that represents performers – is also examining a range of workplace health and safety issues at Phantom which are separate to the tensions between Terracini and Francis.
In her email to staff last month, Allan said a hotline had been set up to allow current and past employees to outline their concerns about working at Opera Australia – “for example, concerns about workplace behaviours or conduct”.
“We need to make our workplace safe and supportive for all who are here – there is no place for bullying, harassment or other poor behaviours,” Allan said. “We need to create a culture where people feel able to speak up without fear of retribution. I am committed to working with you all to make change.”
Opera Australia had more than 600 full- and part-time staff before the pandemic.
The organisation said it took seriously the concerns raised by the Phantom cast and said they were being reviewed as a matter of urgency.
Terracini announced in February he would step down as artistic director at the end of his current contract in December 2023.