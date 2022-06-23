Atari is among the oldest and most well-known names in the gaming industry, and it’s celebrating its 50th year on June 27. It first established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, neighbor to a host of now-famous tech startups. The new logo, a callback to the retro design of the old location, features the company’s classic branding alongside a semi-transparent “50.” Atari is calling the limited-time celebration logo “Borregas” after the street where you could find the headquarters. According to the company, this design will join with the previously revealed “Sunnyvale” anniversary logo in gracing the many upcoming corporate announcements, game reveals, partnerships, and merchandising collaborations.

“Design innovation was a fundamental driver and differentiator for Atari during the golden age of video games,” said Wade Rosen, CEO of Atari. “Every artist, designer, and engineer challenged themselves to reach creative excellence; it is a hallmark of Atari that persists to this day.”

In the midst of the logo’s reveal, it also looks like an Atari classic is getting a revival. According to Gamerbraves, a follow-up to Yar’s Revenge is in the works. The information comes straight from Howard Scott Warshaw, who worked at Atari in the ‘80s and created the title for the Atari 2600. The interview contained few concrete details on the project, just that it seems the sequel has been greenlit. Hopefully, we will hear more about the game as development continues.