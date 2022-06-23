Australia news live updates: energy market resumes trading; Marles vows to place India ‘at heart’ of Indo-Pacific approach | Australia news

Bowen defends decision to suspend energy market

We are off and running, with energy minister Chris Bowen the first politician in the media this morning, telling ABC News that he is confident there won’t be the need to suspend the energy market again this winter.

Bowen defended the decision taken by Aemo to suspend the market, saying commentators and politicians that have protested against it “don’t know what they are talking about”:

We have enough generation in the system. Generators are bidding too and we have excess supply for today. That’s good news and what we hope and expect. Obviously, we’ll continue to monitor the situation very closely over the next 24 to 48 hours and we’ll return step by step, carefully. I said before that this could be a bumpy winter.

We have a lot more supply and I want to thank Aemo and the energy generators and everyone who worked hard to manage to avoid any blackouts and load shedding and that’s been working closely with the commonwealth and the states and territories as well.

Aemo was operating under the law of the land and they were doing what they had to do and Aemo gets a lot of the credit for managing to work to keep the lights on and to keep the system operating. They had to make a big call last Thursday and did so with my full support and the support of the state and territory ministers.

I saw some ill-informed commentary from some in politics who don’t know what they’re talking about, but it’s what we needed to do and the system worked. Aemo worked very well. I’m going there this afternoon, to Aemo, to talk to the staff who worked so hard over the last week or so to make this system work. It’s been a tough situation and it was a big call, but we will do what we have to do as a government.

They will do what they have to do as an operator to keep the lights on. Consumers come first.