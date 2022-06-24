Australian cities fall significantly in list of the world’s most liveable cities for 2022

Considering a big move this year? You may want to think about Canada or western Europe.

The annual ranking of the world’s most liveable cities has just been released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), and 2022’s Global Liveability Index shows some marked differences from the list from 2021.

The EIU, which is a sister organisation to The Economist, ranked 173 cities around the world on a variety of factors, including health care, crime rates, political stability, infrastructure and access to green space.

The world’s most liveable cities for 2022

Overall, Europe dominated the list, with six spots in the top 11 (there was a tie for 10th place).

The arts and culture scene helped the Austrian capital of Vienna score top honours.

Copenhagen (Denmark) nabbed second place on the Global Liveability Index.

Switzerland was the only country in Europe to have two entries in the top 10, with Geneva in sixth position and Zurich landing in third.

However, the overall country winner was Canada.

The Great White North had three of its cities represented – Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto.

“Cities that were towards the top of our rankings before the pandemic have rebounded on the back of their stability, good infrastructure and services, as well as enjoyable leisure activities,” the index’s authors wrote.

Aerial view of Vienna city with Danube river canal under romantic cloudscape after sunset Credit: Sergey Alimov / Getty Images

How Australia fared

Australia had the most noticeable drop in the rankings this year.

Despite having topped the list in the past, Melbourne fell to 10th place in 2022.

In 2021, Australia dominated the EIU index, with Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth all joining Melbourne in the top 10.

This year, they rank 27th, 30th and 32nd respectively.

The index cited a slow lifting of COVID-19 restrictions as the reason for those state capitals losing ground.

The top 10 cities were among those with few COVID-19 restrictions, the report noted, with shops, schools and restaurants reopening, and pandemic-led hospitalisation declining.

Melbourne has retained its position as one of the world’s most liveable cities. Credit: AAP

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the ranking shows Melbourne is back on the world stage after years of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

“It’s hard to get a table at a restaurant, it’s hard to get a room in a hotel,” Andrews told reporters on Thursday.

“The city’s back. We are thriving and Victorians can be very proud of what they’ve achieved.”

Melbourne held the title of the world’s most liveable city for seven years from 2011, before it was unseated in 2018 by the Austrian capital, Vienna.

The state opposition said Melbourne’s result this year was nothing to write home about.

“Unsurprising after the world’s longest lockdowns … after the clobbering of small business and our CBD, we’re barely making it into the top 10,” Liberal MP Matt Bach said.

Commenting on Adelaide’s slide from third to 30th, South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said it was equally surprising given the city’s spike in COVID-19 cases over summer, and the need for some restrictions to remain in place.

But he said he also expected Adelaide to bounce back in subsequent surveys.

“South Australians are very proud of the fact that we do live in one of the most liveable cities in the world and also one of the most liveable cities in the nation,” the premier said.

“The fact that it slipped back throughout 2021 is unfortunate, but I suspect it will creep back up the table again now that the worst of COVID, hopefully, has passed us by.”

Last year’s winner, New Zealand’s Auckland, fell out of the top 10 in 2022 to land at a surprising 34th place.

Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, was in fourth place in 2021 but also dropped out of the top 10 this year.

Though Europe had a very good showing in 2022, there are two noticeable entries missing – London and Paris.

Increased cost of living expenses played a role in both metropolises, as did the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

Ongoing global conflict was the number-one factor determining which countries ranked at the bottom of the list.

Damascus, Lagos and Tripoli were rated the three least liveable cities in the world.

Meanwhile, Kyiv was not analysed this year due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

2022’s Global Liveability Index: The top 10

Vienna, Austria Copenhagen, Denmark Zurich, Switzerland Calgary, Canada Vancouver, Canada Geneva, Switzerland Frankfurt, Germany Toronto, Canada Amsterdam, Netherlands Osaka, Japan and Melbourne, Australia (tie)

Liveability versus cost of living

Earlier this month, global mobility company ECA International released its list of the world’s most expensive cities to live in, with a focus on expats.

Hong Kong had the dubious honour of coming in first place, with New York City, Geneva, London and Tokyo rounding out the top five.

The only city to appear on both the ECA and EIU indexes was Geneva.

The most expensive cities ranking was determined solely by economic factors – average rent, the price of petrol and the like – as opposed to the EIU list, which looks at a city’s cultural attractions like museums and concerts as well as infrastructure like mass transit.

– With AAP