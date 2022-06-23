Australian outs American boyfriend for committing cardinal beach sin

An Australian woman has outed her American boyfriend for committing a crime against sand – and it’s divided the internet.

Perth TikTok user Arte Blythe, whose channel seems to largely be a whimsical chronicle of young love, took a serious turn over the weekend when she accused her boyfriend of committing an Australian crime.

Arte’s boyfriend, who seems a very pleasant young man from the USA, had turned up to the beach – wearing a pair of socks.

They were white, low-cut Under Armor socks – but socks all the same.

And the responses have been savage.

“As someone who has lived in the US … that’s not an American thing … it’s a personal problem,” one particularly snarky commenter noted.

“But who wears socks on a beach who,” another said.

“Immediate ban from the beach for 12 months,” wrote another.

“Gotta throw the whole boyfriend away now.

“That’s more than a crime.”

But other people were adamant there was nothing wrong with wearing socks on the sand.

One said he didn’t give a “damn what you aussie think, I’ll always wear my socks on the beach”.

Another one declared the indiscretion was: “No biggie.

“I have worn socks on the beach.

“Great if the sand is too hot to walk on – good on ya boyfriend.”

It’s doubtful whether Perth sand in June was too hot to walk on, too cold perhaps?

