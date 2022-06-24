Avneet Kaur looks sizzling hawt in a sexy black swimsuit, see pics

Image Source – Instagram

Avneet Kaur is leaving the internet spellbound with her mesmerizing bikini photos on Instagram. The actress is painting her social media account with some stunning photos of herself. Just recently, she took to her Instagram to share a string of new photos from her beach vacay. Avneet Kaur dropped some jaw-dropping photos of her on Instagram, after the ones where she is sporting a bikini.

In the new photos, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress is wearing a black cut out trikini. She looks breathtakingly gorgeous posing in the sexy monokini. Avneet has also opted for a floral black bandana. She completed her beach look with the bandana wrapped around her head.

Sharing the photos, Kaur wrote, “Sitting real pretty,” with a black icon. Reacting to the photo, one fan commented, “Gorgeous,” while another said, “Sexy.” A third fan commented, “you are looking beautiful.”

Have a dekko at the photos below:

Earlier, Avneet had shared some sexy photos of her in an orange bikini. In the pictures, she can be seen flashing a beautiful smile. The actress looked too hot to handle in the photos.

Take a look at the photos below:

In another video by the Tiku Weds Sheru actress, she is filmed as she enjoys soaking in the sea. Avneet is chilling in the water.

Watch the video below:

Avneet had also shared some photos of her in a floral outfit. She can be seen sporting the bandana on her head. The actress has also donned sunglasses.

Check it out below:

Previously, Avneet had shared photos of her in an animal print trikini. She had shared the photos and written, “I need to be seahabilated. #maldives2022 #throwback.”

Take a look at the photos below:

On the work front, Kaur has the movie Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in her kitty. She is set to make her Bollywood debut with Tiku Weds Sheru.

