Avneet Kaur looks sizzling hawt in a sexy black swimsuit, see pics

Bollywood
By Rohini Sharma
0 35
Advertisement

Image Source – Instagram

Avneet Kaur is leaving the internet spellbound with her mesmerizing bikini photos on Instagram. The actress is painting her social media account with some stunning photos of herself. Just recently, she took to her Instagram to share a string of new photos from her beach vacay. Avneet Kaur dropped some jaw-dropping photos of her on Instagram, after the ones where she is sporting a bikini.

In the new photos, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress is wearing a black cut out trikini. She looks breathtakingly gorgeous posing in the sexy monokini. Avneet has also opted for a floral black bandana. She completed her beach look with the bandana wrapped around her head.

Sharing the photos, Kaur wrote, “Sitting real pretty,” with a black icon. Reacting to the photo, one fan commented, “Gorgeous,” while another said, “Sexy.” A third fan commented, “you are looking beautiful.”

Have a dekko at the photos below:

Earlier, Avneet had shared some sexy photos of her in an orange bikini. In the pictures, she can be seen flashing a beautiful smile. The actress looked too hot to handle in the photos.

Take a look at the photos below:

In another video by the Tiku Weds Sheru actress, she is filmed as she enjoys soaking in the sea. Avneet is chilling in the water.

Watch the video below:

Avneet had also shared some photos of her in a floral outfit. She can be seen sporting the bandana on her head. The actress has also donned sunglasses.

Check it out below:

Previously, Avneet had shared photos of her in an animal print trikini. She had shared the photos and written, “I need to be seahabilated. #maldives2022 #throwback.”

Take a look at the photos below:

On the work front, Kaur has the movie Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in her kitty. She is set to make her Bollywood debut with Tiku Weds Sheru.

Also Read: Avneet Kaur flaunts her curves in a sexy bikini in her Maldives vacay, takes dip in pool-Watch

FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS

Read original article here

Denial of responsibility! Global Circulate is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – [email protected]. The content will be deleted within 24 hours.
Advertisement

Rohini Sharma 11750 posts
Leave a comment
Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Refresh