Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party: Shilpa Shetty, Rakul-Jackky Bhagnani attend

Image Source – Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty attended the Iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique. The actress was accompanied to the star-studded party by her husband, businessman Raj Kundra. While Shilpa Shetty posed for pictures with Baba Siddique, Raj Kundra chose to avoid the paps. Shilpa opted for a classy bold pink outfit as she graced the party. Raj arrived with his wife in a cool attire. The couple looked spectacular during their latest appearance in the city. Earlier in the day, Shilpa and Raj were spotted enjoying lunch with friends at a restaurant in the city. They even posed for photos.

Apart from the Sukhee actress, Runway 34 actor Rakul Preet Singh arrived with her beau, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The couple made a stunning appearance as they arrived holding hands. Jackky and Rakul flashed smiles for the cameras as they posed for photos on the red carpet. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a lemon yellow Anarkali, while Jackky opted for an all-black Pathani kurta and pants.

Take a look at the photos below:

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was also among a few Bollywood celebrities who attended the mega event. Esha Gupta and Bhagyashree also attended the star-studded party.

Apart from Bollywood celebrities, several celebs from the television industry also attended the event. Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, and her husband Vicky Jain, Shehnaaz Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Sanaa Khan, and others attended.

Arbaaz khan also made a dashing appearance as he arrived at the party venue. He smiled for the paps at the location.

Check out the video below:

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sanjay Dutt were among the few other esteemed guests and celebrities attending the Iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique.

