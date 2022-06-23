Baywatch’s Donna D’Errico, 54, looks younger than ever in gown flaunting her famous curves | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

Hollywood
By Sean Parker 
0 66
Advertisement

Donna D’Errico, 54, showed off her amazingly ageless figure last night as she attended an event during the 75th annual Cannes film festival.

The Baywatch star made a fabulous appearance at the Frank & Penelope launch party in a low cut floor-length purple gown.

Donna had also traded her signature blonde hair for brunette locks, which she styled in her usual side part.

The actress completed the show-stopping look with drop earrings and a fur shawl.

FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS

Read original article here

Denial of responsibility! Global Circulate is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – [email protected]. The content will be deleted within 24 hours.
Advertisement

Sean Parker  12585 posts
Leave a comment
Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Refresh