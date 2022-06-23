BBC hits back at staggering complaint Jubilee coverage ‘failed to reflect republican view’ | TV & Radio | Showbiz & TV

TV
By Laura Patterson
“We know the Jubilee meant different things to different people.

“We appreciate that the Jubilee celebrations weren’t of interest to everyone and that not everyone is a supporter of the monarchy; this is something we acknowledged and explored in our reporting over the Jubilee weekend.

“However, as this was a celebration, our coverage inevitably had a positive tone, and in this context, we believe it was duly impartial,” the statement from the broadcaster concluded.

At the time of the four-day celebration, BBC viewers took to social media to share their thoughts about the coverage.

