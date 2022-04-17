bbc: We’re only just warming up our engines in India. says BBC’s Tim Davie

On his first visit to India as the director-general of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Tim Davie spoke to ET’s Gaurav Laghate about changing dynamics of newsrooms, commercial pressure versus public funding, India as an opportunity and journalism. Edited excerpts…

Q. How are the newsrooms and the BBC changing in a world that’s getting more polarised?



A. In an age where we’re seeing more polarisation, it’s noisier than it’s ever been. You’ve got more choices, and you’ve got social media raging… thus the value of a trusted news source is ever increasing.



My number one priority is to make sure the BBC is a truly trusted, impartial source of information and analysis and I think the value of that is growing. If you look at the numbers, we now have over 70 million Indians coming to our language services. Across the world, we’re reaching over 480 million people per week and that number is growing rapidly.



Of course, there are challenges too. The choice we’ve made — to be impartial and to offer fair, balanced reporting — is sometimes pretty tough to deliver in a market where everyone’s got a view about your agenda. But the journalists that work for the organisation are really committed to that.

Globally, we’re seeing a lot of pressure on journalists who are just doing their job. And that’s not just in places like Russia, but also in the US and many other countries. They are getting more abused on Twitter for the choice they’re making. Everyone wants to say you’ve got an agenda. But, if your agenda is to be fair and balanced, you have to hold firm. And I have a deep commitment to supporting my teams in doing that job.

What you need to do there is build teams with different experiences, keep challenging yourself, looking at your coverage. But you also must make sure that you’re just telling the story and analysing it as it is.

Q. Globally, most newsrooms tend to be left-leaning; the BBC has also been accused in the past. Your view?



A. I get accused of being left-leaning or right-leaning every week. That doesn’t mean we’re doing a perfect job, but it tells you that you’ve got to be a little bit careful about all the noise around you. However, what we try to do is, look at our own work, step back and really think, are we being impartial? Are we fairly representing a story? I think it requires you to be calm while the noise rages. And, at that moment, you have to step back and be self-critical as well.

The BBC is not perfect, but it has chosen to work very hard on delivering impartial news. And I think we’re very active internally about having those debates, talking it through, and making sure we represent different views. And we also need to listen, very carefully.

I think the world used to be more comfortable with broadcasters, we broadcast it. Now, it’s a much more interactive world, we need to listen and understand deeply. What I would say is we’ve made a choice, which is probably not the easy choice to make sure we’re really going off for truth — truthful, fair reporting, and coverage. But I think it’s the right choice. And the other thing is, I’ve never been more certain that it’s more valuable now than it’s ever been.

Q. Do you think most news channels today have become views channels?

A. The key thing as a leader is not to just follow the market. The risk is that impartial news is seen as dull, but I don’t believe that. I believe our best reporters bring life to a story. Proper analysis of the data can be exciting to read; these can be interesting stories. But we have to work on that. I don’t think we prioritise getting more audience over everything else, because otherwise, you just end up doing things to create attention or whatever. That’s not the model in the BBC. And by making that choice, we’re growing our audience rapidly. In some ways, what we’re driven by is the quality of our journalism and our content, not just simply driving audience numbers.

Q. Have you seen Indian news channels? What’s your view?

A. I have seen a little bit, but I am certainly not going to come here as a man from London for two or three days and cast judgment on them. All I know is that around the world, the news market is highly competitive. I’m not one to criticise commercial businesses doing what they do. I think the key thing for me as a leader at the BBC is to make sure we know who we are. And we deliver that flawlessly.

Q. But in your case, it helps that you are funded by the public and don’t have the same commercial pressures?

A. What’s interesting from our point of view is that this decision to focus on quality, trusted journalism, seems to be resulting in good financial performance globally. I actually think it’s a very strong commercial strategy to be differentiated. I’m an old-fashioned brand marketeer. I come from Procter and Gamble and PepsiCo, and the one thing you learn is that you need to be differentiated in the market.

We’re a very big player, but we’re not the biggest player in every market. So, we need to be differentiated. Even if we were purely looking from a commercial point of view, this makes sense as a strategy.

Clearly, the benefit of public funding from the UK does allow us to be more driven by a public service mission and even longer-term than if we were trying to get a return to an investor. That helps us do the right thing. It’s worth saying that our commercial subsidiaries are wholly owned by the BBC. So, we don’t have external shareholders and that allows us to plan long term to invest long term.

Q. How is digital changing journalism and the newsroom?

A. I think we’ve seen a fundamental shift in newsrooms. We’re now in the middle of a big change where, if you do fantastic journalism, or you’ve got a great story, you now need to make sure it’s fit for digital, short-form video, and bulletins.

Great journalism should not be restricted by outlets or platforms. So, my view is that now everyone is a multimedia person at BBC. It’s just making sure that we give people access on their terms. And I think one of the wonderful things about this age is that the audience has more power. They can choose how they want the story and when.

Q. The last year has been good for your studio business in India. How are you seeing it scaling up in India?

A. We’re getting to a point of real scaling up in the scripted market here. If you look at our success with partners, like Disney+Hotstar, ‘Rudra’ is the best performing drama. And I’m incredibly proud of the team. It takes real skill, not just to just blindly take formats, and put them into a market. What you need is real local expertise, and real talent to do that. It’s not an easy thing.

We’ve had 12 scripted shows in the last two years. I’m really pleased with the progress, but I think we’re only just warming up our engines in India. This is the beginning of some really strong partnerships to build a production business of scale, and we’re ambitious and see this market as a huge opportunity.

Q. Most OTTs are not making money and now with consolidation happening, do you see the investment on scripted content being squeezed?

A. In the medium term, the opportunity for people to grow very sizable OTT businesses remains of such potential that I think we’ll see money flowing into content for some years to come. Clearly, we’re not going to see the level of inflation we’ve seen in the last two or three years in terms of production costs continue at this rate. But I can’t see a situation in which the appetite, even with consolidation, for world-class content is diminished.

This is a market that is remodeling itself, due to the internet and the critical thing for us is not simply making more content but making the right things of the right quality. Our strategy at the BBC is that we’re not here to beat Netflix or beat Disney Plus; we’re here to partner with people, and also make sure that our creative work is distinctive and differentiated.

Q. So, you don’t plan to launch your own player?

A. We have a strong linear television business as BBC Studios, and we see us moving into direct-to-consumer business around the world. But that isn’t about simply creating one more global service. It’s about looking at markets, doing things specific to the market and also working with partners.



We’ve got great partnerships, with the likes of Jio, Sky and various other players. I think you will see us evolve our BBC offering.

Q. You have a partnership here with Sony for Sony BBC Earth. How is that working out?

A. We’re very proud of our partnership with Sony. They’ve been excellent partners. We’ve got outstanding quality in our content, and where creatively, we are doing things that the rest of the market isn’t.



Part of my strategy is to focus on high-impact content. Natural History is clearly an area, and factual programming, where the BBC is at its best. More than anything, the BBC is about trust. Viewers trust us to bring the highest quality content and outstanding information. And Sony has proved to be a first-class partner in developing a service like Earth.

Q. Now with the ZEE and Sony merger happening, will that continue?

A. All I can talk about is what’s happened today and not about what’s going to happen in the future. The one thing I would say is that the media markets are moving at such a speed, that you need flexibility and partnerships. One of the things we’re good at, and we do naturally, is a partnership. We really think about how we can help others and then work together to grow businesses. That is our strategy here. We’re not arrogant enough to think that we’re going to build everything alone.

Q. You said you are looking at a more D2C approach. What about India?

A. Globally, there is no doubt we see this major evolution. Even where we’ve been delivering content over the top, we’ve often done it in partnership, working with others in terms of their platforms. I think the potential in India, as a market to grow premium OTT services, is incredible. It’s very exciting. There’s no other market in the world that offers the medium- and long-term potential and we want to be an active player in that game.

And while we’re 100-year years old, we are serial innovators. We believe the market evolves, and my strategy is to deliver value to audiences. It’s not to do it on our terms, we need to think about what the audience wants.

Q. Will you be also looking at creating IPs here and taking those to other markets?

A. Yes, I look forward to the day. The BBC’s ambition is absolutely to be a global media company. Our teams around the world are already working on local IPs. And I’m quite excited by the potential to take IP from around the world and bring it back to the UK.

One of the things that join the Indian creative community with the British creative community is that we both are brilliant storytellers. The TV sector in India is very vibrant and I think there are real possibilities where we create work here, the BBC team generates IP here and goes around the world.

Q. What are the targets you have for the India team?

A. They are suitably ambitious. We absolutely see the Indian market as an opportunity to drive real growth. And what’s exciting is that we’re at the foothills of true household broadband penetration. The opportunities are immense.

I’ve never been more excited by the growth potential. I think the critical thing is, and this relates to news as well, we’re very much a company that’s not just expats sitting in an office. We have over 330 employees, almost all without exception are Indians. That makes us a company, which is not just thinking through a UK lens.



We’re absolutely trying to build an Indian business with local sensibilities and deep knowledge of the market that serves Indian audiences.

Q. You asked BBC employees not to put their personal views on social media. Even here in India, some media companies are doing the same. Isn’t it the opposite of freedom of speech and expression?

A. The choice you make coming to the BBC, is you value fair, transparent, balanced journalism above everything else, and in order to do that, it’s best if I don’t know your politics. It’s as simple as that. You don’t have to work at the BBC.



But if you choose to work at the BBC, you’ve decided that above your personal politics is a bigger prize, which is to facilitate a free and open discussion, democratic discussion on an issue and cover it fairly and go after the truth.



That doesn’t mean, by the way, you don’t offer an opinion and analysis, but it’s not politically biased, or led by a political agenda. And the truth is, you don’t have to work at the BBC. But if you come to BBC, you make that choice.



There are no restrictions on freedom here, there’s a choice when it comes to the BBC.

Q. How’s the BBC covering the war between Russia and Ukraine?

A. I’m very proud of our coverage. The key priority for us is to deliver fair, balanced reporting, but also to make sure our staff and our crews are safe. And we’re one of the organisations that are reporting from Moscow, as well as from Kyiv. I’m very, very proud of our journalists. I also think we do work hard to make sure that the different perspectives on the conflict are reflected in our coverage.

Q. Last week, the BBC news bulletin was taken off air in Afghanistan by the Taliban. Your comments?

A. When it comes to situations like in Afghanistan, where our services are taken off the air, it’s pretty clear that the BBC believes in free and open access to the media. And one of the things we know is that our service in Afghanistan had incredible reach among the population. And I’m sad to see that restricted.

Q. In tough times, newsrooms and media companies around the world tend to cut costs first, which includes laying off journalists. What has been your experience?

A. I think the significant pressures on the newsrooms and news markets around the world is not only the commercial economics of advertising, and the various markets in linear television being under pressure, but it’s also this huge transition to digital, and how you monetise digital.

I don’t think there’s a newsroom in the world that isn’t going through a huge change, including I’m sure yours too.



At the BBC, we are able to because we have longer-term funding agreed through the license fee settlement, as well as a strong commercial business that’s growing. This allows us to plan that transition and properly invest in digital resources. That doesn’t mean that we don’t have to make tough choices. You must constantly reshape this world and ask if we are doing the right things where our resources are going.

The obvious point to make is, that it will be a mistake to say we’ve got our traditional newsroom, and then we’ve got a digital newsroom. I think we are now moving to a point where the obvious solutions here are to ensure that we have individuals who are multi-skilled, that can work across platforms, and deliver journalism, through whatever means necessary to get to the audience.