BBL draft an interesting concept: Ponting

The BBL draft has the potential to disrupt the status quo of overseas players at franchises, Ricky Ponting says.

Ponting, the newly appointed head of strategy at the Hobart Hurricanes, describes the BBL’s overseas player draft as an “interesting concept”.

“We are not sure how it’s going to work until we know the quality of the players that will be in the draft,” Ponting said on Thursday.

“Certainly in the first year of the draft by the sound of it, you will only contract that player for one year and then they go back in the draft the next year.

“So wait and see how it comes about.

“The teams now have got the right to retain … so if we wanted Rashid Khan down here and he’s an Adelaide Strikers contracted player, then they have got the right to match what we do anyway.

“I am sure that is the intention of it, certainly in the first year anyway, maybe to try and disrupt and get some of the players out of the environments they have been in for the last few years.

“I am very much a novice at the way this is going to work.

“It hasn’t been in play in too many other competitions around the world so by the time it’s done we will have a much better understanding of it all.”

Overseas players will set a salary scale – gold, silver or bronze – when nominating for the draft.

The BBL will then elevate players with the biggest pulling power into a platinum category, with part of that wage to fall outside of the salary cap.

The draft will be staged over four rounds, starting with a platinum round and finishing with the silver/bronze category.

Each franchise will have one retention pick, allowing them to keep an overseas player who played for them last season

“I don’t think the overall draft can fail,” Ponting said.

“There’s ways and means that teams can probably maximise it more with the ranking and the platinum, gold sort of players.

“What teams will be trying to do is unearth some platinum type players at a cheaper price point, that is where the teams are going to have the most success … try and find that little nugget.”