BDSwiss Promotes Natale Mastoroudes to Chief People Officer

Finance Magnates has learned that Natale Mastoroudes has been promoted to Chief People Officer at BDSwiss. According to an update on LinkedIn, she has been working since January in the broker as Head of Human Resources.
Prior to her role at BDSwiss, she worked as Head of HR for FXPRIMUS between 2020 and 2021 in Limassol. Moreover, she was employed by Q8 Trade Official as HR Manager between 2019 and 2020.
In Amdocs, she had a long tenure of over seven years, as she began as European Recruitment Executive and Senior HR Specialist, and then she was promoted to EMEA Talent Acquisition Partner and as EMEA Talent Acquisition Project Manager.
Before joining Amdocs, Mastoroudes worked as a Senior Associate for PwC Cyprus between 2010 and 2012 and as a Specialist Consultant for Red Snapper Group. Between 2006 and 2009, she was employed by Hays as a Specialist Consultant.
According to her educational background, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Operational Research from The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and she was a member of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (UK) Qualified between 2006 and 2008.
New Head of Dealing at NAGA
In other promotions across the FX sphere, Antonis Monogios, the former Head of Portfolio Management at Hamburg-headquartered NAGA Group AG ( XETRA : N4G), was promoted to Head of Dealing. According to an update revealed via LinkedIn, Monogios started his new position in the company where he has been working for over 1 year.
He first started in the company as Senior Dealer in October 2020, a position that he held for 7 months. Then, Monogios was promoted to Supervisor Dealer, where he worked for more than 1 year. Prior to his tenure at NAGA, Monogios was employed at Limassol-based Magic Compass, where he worked as the Head of the Brokerage Department.
