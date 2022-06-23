Big Sur is the ‘canary in the coal mine’ for wildfire danger

Big Sur is defined by some of the most recognizable and Insta-ready coastlines in the world. But behind the dramatic scope and volumes upon volumes of photographs and words about the region lies one of the riskiest zones in California.
Residents here regularly face the threat of disaster. The heightened effects of climate change-induced events at the edge of the continent have caused mudslides and infrastructure collapse and have threatened individual residences for decades — but there is no danger that looms larger, and now lingers year-round, than wildfires.